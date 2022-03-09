LS speaker Om Birla expresses concern over declining number of sittings of state Assemblies

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday expressed concern over the declining number of meetings of Legislative Assemblies and legislators spending less time on the floor of Houses.

He appealed to hold more sittings of legislative assemblies and urged legislators to spend more time in Houses.

“There are several state assemblies where even 30 sittings (a year) are not organised. This is not good for democracy,” Birla said while addressing a programme organised in the MP Assembly to distribute the Parliamentary Excellence Award.

Expressing concern over the reducing number of sittings during sessions, Birla said the number of legislators sitting in the House during proceedings is also coming down.

Earlier, even senior leaders used to sit in the House throughout the day-long proceedings of state Assemblies, he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker called for a discussion in the Assembly from a ''comprehensive perspective''. “We work for the development and welfare of the nation and state in the House. So, there should be more sittings of the legislative assembly and members should also sit for a long time,” he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker said during the past 75 years, India strengthened democracy and made it accountable.

He said that during this 75-year journey, the trust and confidence of the country's people in a democracy have increased.

“ We need to make democratic institutions more accountable to maintain this faith because this is the best system in the world to govern,” he said.

Birla said that it is a matter of pride that India had framed the Constitution by keeping the people at the centre.

“While remembering the makers of the Constitution, we can say that India is the strongest democracy in the world,” he said.

He said 17 Lok Sabha elections and over 300 polls held for Assemblies in states had been held so far but the transfer of power has always been smooth, which shows the character of India's democracy. Birla urged the MPs and MLAs to maintain the dignity and decorum of Houses.

