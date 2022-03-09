Left Menu

A K Antony not to seek re-election to RS, to focus on Kerala politics

Senior Congress leader A K Antony on Wednesday said he will quit active parliamentary politics and not seek his re-election to the Rajya Sabha, but will continue to contribute to party politics in Kerala.The former defence minister, whose term as Rajya Sabha member ends on April 2, said he wants younger party members to get a chance and that he had turned 81 and did not keep good health.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:13 IST
A K Antony not to seek re-election to RS, to focus on Kerala politics
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader A K Antony on Wednesday said he will quit active parliamentary politics and not seek his re-election to the Rajya Sabha, but will continue to contribute to party politics in Kerala.

The former defence minister, whose term as Rajya Sabha member ends on April 2, said he wants younger party members to get a chance and that he had turned 81 and did not keep good health. He said he would be shifting base to his home state Kerala after retiring from the Rajya Sabha next month. ''I would not be seeking re-election to parliament as I have grown old. I wish to quit active parliamentary politics but would continue to focus on party politics in Kerala and not in Delhi any more,'' Antony told PTI over phone from Kerala.

Antony has been one of the senior-most members of the Congress party who enjoys the trust of the Gandhi family. He has also headed several committees on party reforms and electoral defeats, including the one after 2014 general elections.

He has been a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly since 1970 and became Kerala chief minister thrice in 1977, 1995 and 2001.

Antony has been a five-time Rajya Sabha member since 1985 and was the Defence and Civil Supplies Minister in the Union cabinet led by Manmohan Singh. PTI SKC SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022