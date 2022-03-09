Left Menu

Why not another RS term from Karnataka, asks Sitharaman

I always had great admiration for the state because it stood for several good things. Sitharaman further said she felt blessed to represent Karnataka.The FM entered Rajya Sabha for the second time in July 2016 as a member from Karnataka.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, whose tenure as Rajya Sabha member ends in June this year, on Wednesday indicated that she would prefer another term from the southern state in the upper house of Parliament.

Responding to a query from reporters here on whether she would contest again from the state, Sitharaman said, ''I don't know. I will leave it to the party and wherever the party sends me, I have to go there.'' Asked about her personal choice to represent Karnataka in RS, she said, ''Why not? Karnataka is such a wonderful state. I have the honour of serving the state not just because I am an MP. I always had great admiration for the state because it stood for several good things.'' Sitharaman further said she felt blessed to represent Karnataka.

The FM entered Rajya Sabha for the second time in July 2016 as a member from Karnataka.

