Delhi civic poll announcement deferred after Centre raises issues

Delhi Election Commissioner SK Srivastava on Wednesday said it has deferred the announcement of Municipal Corporation election dates after the Central government raised a few issues that are yet to be legally examined by the Election Commission.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:47 IST
Delhi Election Commissioner SK Srivastava on Wednesday said it has deferred the announcement of Municipal Corporation election dates after the Central government raised a few issues that are yet to be legally examined by the Election Commission. Addressing the press conference, the State Election Commissioner said, "I have received some communication from the central government at 4.30 pm, so I am not able to announce the dates right now"

"As central government raised few issues that are yet to be legally examined by us, we will not be able to announce MCD election dates as of now. We will take some more days. We have to conduct the elections before May 18," Srivastava added. He further said that they were about to announce the dates, but now it will take another five to seven days to announce them.

"We are not postponing the elections. If at all unification of municipal corporations take place before May 18, then we have to examine the situation. That is why we need time as of now to seek legal opinion on it," said Srivastava. Meanwhile, the Model Code of Conduct will be in place after the announcement of the poll schedule.

In the 272 seats of the Delhi Municipal Corporation. There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations while the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards. (ANI)

