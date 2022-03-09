MCD polls deferred as BJP has accepted defeat, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the municipal polls in Delhi have been deferred as the BJP has accepted defeat and is running away, adding that the Election Commission should not have come under the pressure of the BJP. "The municipal polls in Delhi have been deferred as the BJP has accepted defeat and is running away. In our survey, out of 272 seats, 250 seats were coming up. Now more than 260 will come. But the Election Commission should not have come under the pressure of BJP," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that BJP know that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win over 250 seats and are making an excuse of unification of Municipal Corporation of Delhi "Election Commission is afraid of the central government, BJP has pressurized EC and on its diktats, EC didn't announce MCD election dates. BJP is anxious about losing elections. They know AAP will win over 250 seats and are making an excuse of the unification of MCDs," Sisodia.

Earlier today, State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava said it has deferred the announcement of Municipal Corporation of Delhi election dates after the central government raised a few issues that are yet to be legally examined by the Election Commission. Addressing the press conference, the State Election Commissioner said, "I have received some communication from the central government at 4.30 PM, so I am not able to announce the dates right now"

"As central government raised few issues that are yet to be legally examined by us, we will not be able to announce MCD election dates as of now. We will take some more days. We have to conduct the elections before May 18," Srivastava added. He further said that they were about to announce the dates, but now it will take another five to seven days to announce them.

"We are not postponing the elections. If at all unification of municipal corporations take place before May 18, then we have to examine the situation. That is why we need time as of now to seek legal opinion on it," said Srivastava. (ANI)

