UP polls: Sonbhadra SDM replaced over allegations of carrying postal ballots

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Sobhadra, Ramesh Kumar was removed on the orders of the Election Commission over the allegations of carrying postal ballots in his car. Kumar was replaced by Shyam Pratap Singh as the returning officer of 400-Ghorawal.

Sonbhadra was among the nine districts that went to polls in the last phase of the seven-phased Assembly polls in the state on March 7. Notably, the Samajwadi Party workers had complained to the District Election Officer on the matter.

This development comes after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged "tampering with electronic voting machines". He urged the Election Commission to look into the issue. As per the exit polls predictions, the BJP is returning to power in Uttar Pradesh. Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

