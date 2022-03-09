PM Modi expresses gratitude to people of Assam after BJP's landslide victory in municipal polls

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies achieved a landslide victory in the Assam municipal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the people of the state and lauded the party workers for their efforts. "Gratitude to the people of Assam for blessing BJP and our allies in the recently concluded municipal elections. This shows their faith in our Party's development agenda. I applaud our hardworking Karyakartas for their efforts and service among people," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BJP's victory in the state reflects people's trust in the Prime Minister. "The grand victory of @BJP4Assam in the #AssamMunicipalElection reflects the trust of all sections of the society in Adarniya PM @narendramodi ji's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayaas. Grateful to the people for this massive mandate," Sarma tweeted.

In another tweet, Sarma said, "I bow my head in gratitude to the people of Assam for the thumping victory of candidates from @BJP4Assam & its allies in the municipal elections. The victory reflects the public trust on our alliance guided by the visionary leadership of Adarniya PM @narendramodi ji." BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda congratulated the Chief Minister, BJP, and its allies.

"BJP's massive victory in the municipal elections of Assam shows that the public's confidence in PM @narendramodi ji's 'Act East' policy has been welcomed by the people of Assam. I congratulate and thank the people of Assam, CM @himantabiswa, @BJP4Assam, and its allies," Nadda tweeted. BJP leader Sambit Patra said that BJP's 'Act East' policy is bearing fruits for the overall development of Assam and North-East India.

"Thank you Assam. The "Act east policy" of BJP is bearing Fruits for the overall development of Assam and the North East India. Many congratulations to the CM Sh @himantabiswa Ji, entire team of @BJP4Assam and the people of Assam for landslide victory in the local Body elections," Patra tweeted. Polling was held for a total of 977 wards. As per State Election Commission, BJP and its allies won 759 wards, Congress and its allies won 76 while others won 141.

Polling for one ward will be done later as a candidate of the ward of Patacharkuchi municipality board died. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)