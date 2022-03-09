Left Menu

Congress doesn't trust their candidates, says Goa BJP chief

After Congress moved its candidates for Goa Assembly elections to a resort to avoid poaching bids by rival parties post exit-poll predictions, state's BJP president Sadanand S Tanavade on Wednesday said that the party does not trust its candidates.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:23 IST
Goa BJP president Sadanand S Tanavade (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

After Congress moved its candidates for Goa Assembly elections to a resort to avoid poaching bids by rival parties post exit-poll predictions, state's BJP president Sadanand S Tanavade on Wednesday said that the party does not trust its candidates. Speaking to ANI, Tanavade took a jibe at Congress and said, "Congress doesn't trust its candidates and thus, took them to temple, mosque, and church to take an oath of not joining any other party. All their candidates have been kept at a location now, there's no trust."

He also claimed that the BJP will come with a clear majority in the state. BJP Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi also mocked the Congress for their lack of trust in their contestants.

"They (Congress) don't trust the public or their candidates and hence are accusing in the name of EVMs; can they be hacked? EVM doesn't have an internet connection. If they had trusted, there wouldn't have been any need for securing (the EVMs)," Ravi told ANI. Meanwhile, Congress Goa general secretary Sunil Kauthankar said that they have not forced any candidate to stay over at the resort. "They voluntarily decided to stay together," he said.

Notably, the exit polls for the 2022 elections have predicted a hung Assembly in Goa, with the close contest between the BJP and Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

