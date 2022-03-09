PM hails BJP's landslide victory in Assam municipal polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the BJP's landslide victory in municipal board polls in Assam, saying this shows the people's faith in the party's development agenda.

The BJP secured a runaway victory in the polls by bagging 73 civic bodies out of the total 80, according to the results declared by the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) on Wednesday.

''Gratitude to the people of Assam for blessing BJP and our allies in the recently concluded municipal elections. This shows their faith in our Party's development agenda,'' Modi tweeted.

''I applaud our hardworking Karyakartas for their efforts and service among people,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)