Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian air strike hit hospital in Mariupol

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:10 IST
Ukraine says Russian air strike hit hospital in Mariupol
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy accused Russia on Wednesday of carrying out an air strike on a hospital in the southern port city of Mariupol in which he said children were among people "under the wreckage."

Mariupol's city council said the hospital had been destroyed. It said it did not know any casualty figures but added: "The destruction is colossal."

The reports could not immediately be verified by Reuters. Russia has denied targeting civilians in its assault on Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022