Ukraine says Russian air strike hit hospital in Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy accused Russia on Wednesday of carrying out an air strike on a hospital in the southern port city of Mariupol in which he said children were among people "under the wreckage."

Mariupol's city council said the hospital had been destroyed. It said it did not know any casualty figures but added: "The destruction is colossal."

The reports could not immediately be verified by Reuters. Russia has denied targeting civilians in its assault on Ukraine.

