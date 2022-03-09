Left Menu

Rajasthan: BJP stages walkout over minister's remark against Modi

All three states are ruled by the BJP.It is my allegation that women are most unsafe in the area of Uttar Pradesh from where the prime minister is a Member of Parliament, he said, adding that it is difficult to get the FIR registered there.Reacting sharply to Dhariwals allegations, the BJP members created an uproar.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:36 IST
Rajasthan: BJP stages walkout over minister's remark against Modi
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajasthan Assembly as state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal alleged women are most unsafe in the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reacting sharply to the statement, the BJP MLA created an uproar in the House and staged a walkout. The PM is an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Giving a reply to the demand for grants to police and jails departments, Dhariwal said the Opposition creates uproar just to divert public attention from what is happening Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. All three states are ruled by the BJP.

''It is my allegation that women are most unsafe in the area of Uttar Pradesh from where the prime minister is a Member of Parliament,'' he said, adding that it is difficult to get the FIR registered there.

Reacting sharply to Dhariwal's allegations, the BJP members created an uproar. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said his party’s MLAs are not sitting there to listen to such ''irrelevant'' remarks.

Dhariwal said the BJP members were intolerant and cannot tolerate criticism. He alleged that Uttar Pradesh was top in crime against women as per the NCRB report of 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

