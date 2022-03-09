Erdogan says Turkey ready to cooperate with Israel on energy
Updated: 09-03-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:37 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he believed Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Turkey will be a turning point in long strained relations between the countries, and that Ankara was ready to cooperate with Israel in the energy sector.
Speaking after talks with Herzog, who was making the first visit by an Israeli leader to Turkey since 2008, Erdogan said he had conveyed Turkey's approach on the Palestinian issue to him.
