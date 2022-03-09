Left Menu

PTI | Lyiv | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:39 IST
Ukraine: Russian strike hits hospital

Ukrainian officials say a Russian strike has hit a children's hospital and maternity facility in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol.

A statement on the city council's social media account on Wednesday said the hospital suffered “colossal” damage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that there were “people, children under the wreckage.” He called the strike an “atrocity.” The deputy head of Zelenskyy's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said authorities are trying to establish the number of people who may have been killed or wounded.

