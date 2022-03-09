Centre to bring bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs; Announcement of poll dates deferred

The Centre plans to bring a bill in the budget session of Parliament to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi, the State Election Commission said on Wednesday as it deferred the announcement of the election schedule for the civic bodies.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed the SEC's decision showed that the BJP has conceded defeat and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi '''would not allow the conduct elections in the country now''.

The Commission said that it has received a communication from Lt Governor Anil Baijal regarding the unification of MCDs, adding that it is examining the LG's letter and hence, has decided to announce the election schedule later.

State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava, who was scheduled to announce the schedule for the MCD polls at a press conference at 5 PM on Wednesday, said that SEC has to conduct elections before the expiry of the term of MCDs on May 18.

At the press conference, he said that the Commission will take another five-seven days to announce the dates for the municipal elections.

Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia dubbed the Commission's decision as ''murder of democracy'' and alleged that the poll panel ''deferred'' the dates for civic polls under pressure from the BJP government at the Centre.

Later in a statement, the SEC said, ''The Commission has received a communication from Lt Governor conveying Government of India's intention to bring a legislation in the on-going session (of Parliament) for the unification of the three municipal corporations.

''The Commission is examining the said communication and hence has decided to announce the election schedule later''.

Parliament's Budget Session will resume from Monday.

The Commission said that the election process normally takes about 30 days and that the SEC has sufficient time to conduct the poll well before the expiry of the term, clarifying that the Commission has neither deferred nor cancelled the elections.

All three corporations in the city are currently ruled by the BJP, which has been controlling the civic bodies since the trifurcation of the erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2012.

Talking to reporters, Srivastava said, ''If the three corporations are unified, then we will have to decide accordingly. We are taking legal opinion on the issue''.

Delhi has three civic bodies -- North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations -- and the last civic polls in the city were held in April 2017.

While the NDMC and the SDMC have 104 wards each, the EDMC has 64 wards.

After the announcement of election dates was deferred, Kejriwal targeted the Centre and Prime Minister Modi.

''Can central govt 'direct' any EC to delay/cancel any elections? Under which provision? Are these 'directions' binding on EC? Why is EC buckling under pressure? Modiji Ab Is Desh Mein Chunav Bhi Nahi Karayenge ?,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

In another tweet, the AAP national convener said that in the Aam Aadmi Party's survey, out of 272 municipal seats, it was winning 250 seats, but his party would win more than 260 now.

On his part, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the MCD was trifurcated 10 years ago, but the decade-long experience showed that ''it has not helped in the betterment of administration and in fact, has caused an economic crisis in civic bodies.

''People of Delhi know very well that the Kejriwal government's biased attitude towards civic bodies has increased problems. In the last seven years, the Kejriwal government withheld municipal funds to weaken the civic bodies,'' Gupta charged.

Meanwhile, experts say that polls need not necessarily be postponed for six months if the Centre makes an amendment in the DMC Act 1957 through a Bill at the earliest. They also said that the Centre as well as the state government has the power to re-unify the three civic bodies in the national capital.

Former Chairman of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi Jagdish Mamgai said that the ball is in the Centre’s court on how soon they make the amendment in the Act.

''The parliament session is going to start so if the central government wants they can withdraw the amendment line in the DMC Act 1957, which was done in 2011-12, that there will be three municipalities.

''They just have to mention in the Act that there will be only one MCD, which was the case earlier,” Mamgai said.

He, however, added that there was no need to postpone the announcement of election dates as this could have been wrapped up before May 18, if the Centre wanted. In the last MCD polls in Delhi, the BJP registered an impressive victory, returning to power in the three corporations by winning 181 of the 272 wards.

Its closest rival, the AAP, managed to win only 49 wards, while the Congress bagged 31 wards in the 2017 elections.

Independent candidates won three wards in North Delhi, four in South Delhi and one in East Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)