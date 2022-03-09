BJP wouldn't be scared by goons like them, it doesn't fear even terrorists: Lekhi slams AAP leaders

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi Wednesday lashed out at the AAP after the two parties indulged in a spat over the deferring of the announcement of MCD poll dates, saying “the BJP would not be scared by goons like them as it does not fear even the terrorists”.

The Delhi State Election Commission was scheduled to announce the dates of municipal poll, but it postponed the announcement, saying it received a communication from the Centre and will take legal opinion on it. “With the kind of language used by Manish Sisodia and others, I want to say the BJP would not be scared by goons like them as it does not fear even the terrorists,” Lekhi told mediapersons when asked about the AAP’s fierce criticism of the Centre and the SEC.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia slammed the BJP-led Central government over deferring the announcement, and questioned the Delhi State Election Commission move.

Lekhi also said it was “objectionable” that those who “infringed” upon the Constitutional provisions and disobeyed rules were issuing lessons on Constitutional propriety.

In a tweet, Kejriwal targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him whether he would not conduct elections in the country now.

“Can central govt 'direct' any EC to delay/cancel any elections? Under which provision? Are these 'directions' binding on EC? Why is EC buckling under pressure? Modiji Ab Is Desh Mein Chunav Bhi Nahi Karayenge?” he said. Lekhi said Modi is the Prime Minister of India for last seven years and the polls any state of the country have never been postponed irrespective of defeat or victory of the BJP.

“Those who have been irresponsible for mismanagement in Delhi do not want that civic bodies to function properly. The municipal corporations require reforms. I want to ask Kejriwal, if he is against the reforms required in the corporations,'' she said.

The Centre has written a letter to the State Election Commission for those reforms in municipal corporations, she said, adding, “The elections have not been postponed.” The State Election Commission said the Central plans to bring a bill in the Budget session of Parliament to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

The State Election Commission had earlier notified that the elections to the three municipal corporations are scheduled to be held in April. It said it will have legal examine of the Centre's communication before any step forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)