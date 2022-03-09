Left Menu

TRS hails move to fill 80,000 vacancies; BJP, Congress say it's too late

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:56 IST
  Country:
  India

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Wednesday hailed party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's announcement to fill up over 80,000 vacancies in the government. The Opposition - BJP and Congress - alleged that the move was too late. TRS activists burst fire-crackers and did 'abhishekam' in milk to portraits of Rao, also known as KCR, in several places.

State Ministers and other activists described the announcement as historic.

But, the State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, quoting an official committee, said there were 1.91 lakh vacancies.

Unemployed but educated youths have been awaiting recruitment for the last eight years and many of the young men committed suicide, he said.

BJP would not give up the fight until the 1.91 lakh vacancies are filled, he said.

Rao made the announcement as he was shaken by BJP's plan to hold a march in protest to demand filling up of all the vacancies, he said.

State Congress president and Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy too said the announcement was made to fill up 80,000 vacancies instead of 1.91 lakh posts.

