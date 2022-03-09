Chidambaram briefs alliance candidates at hotel in Goa's Margao ahead of counting day

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday held a meeting with ally Goa Forward Party and briefed the candidates at a hotel in Goa's Margao on the eve of the counting of votes of the Assembly elections. Chidambaram reached Goa earlier this evening.

After the meeting, Karnataka Congress president, DK Shivakumar told ANI that they have sought the governor's appointment on Thursday. "All of the Congress MLAs are intact and confident that we will get a majority. BJP is very much known for poaching. That is the reason we have asked all our MLAs to stay in a private hotel at Margao," he said.

As per the sources present in the meeting, the fear of loss still exists in the minds of some of the candidates. Shivakumar along with working president Satish Jarkiholi Prakash Rathod and many other party leaders from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are with Goa leaders, a source informed further stating that the party could reach the 14-15 seats mark in the state.

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai announced a pre-poll alliance with Congress. Congress party has opened doors to AAP and TMC MLAs if they were short 21 magic number. Speaking to ANI, Sardesai said that the people have voted for a change.

"We are confident and are waiting for the results tomorrow. There is an anti-incumbency sentiment in Goa and people have voted for change," he said. The party chief further said that the people are waiting for the results.

"People are more eager for results than candidates. The situation will be different this time as we are having a pre-poll alliance with Congress," Sardesai said. Earlier, Congress moved its Assembly poll candidates in Goa to a resort to avoid poaching bids by rival parties.

"Result for the Assembly polls is tomorrow and I do not know why Congress is so worried? Don't they trust their candidates? They are keeping them in isolation and under pressure without knowing who is winning," Sawant told ANI taking a jibe at the Congress party. Exit polls predicted a tough fight in Goa and have indicated a hung assembly.

In 2017, even though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, the BJP had formed the government with the support of regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party. The MGP announced a pre-poll alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, a new entrant in Goa Assembly polls.

Polling on 40 Assembly seats was held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

