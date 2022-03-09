Our fight has just begun: Priyanka Gandhi to Congress workers in UP

On the eve of counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged the party workers to be ready for keeping up their struggle for people's cause, saying ''our fight has just begun'' and ''we have to move forward with new energy''.

In a message to the Congress candidates, office bearers and leaders from Uttar Pradesh, the AICC general secretary in-charge of the state said the party fought the 2022 UP assembly elections with full force.

''Despite the absence of a Congress government in the state for a long time, the way you all fought for the people of the state and remained committed to public service which is the real purpose of politics, I am very proud of this,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in her message in Hindi posted on Twitter.

Noting that the basis of democracy is the vote of the people, Priyanka Gandhi said whatever the result may be tomorrow, it will be according to the wisdom and understanding of the people, and that is paramount.

''Therefore, while respecting the mandate, all of us will have to prepare for continuing our struggle with the spirit of loyalty and dedication towards our country and state. Our fight has just begun, we have to move forward with courage and new energy,'' she asserted.

Priyanka Gandhi said that with the strength and perseverance of the Congress workers and candidates, the party's campaign in these elections was positive and showed the way for the progress of the state.

The efforts of the Congress carried forward issue-based politics in this election, she said.

''Just as democracy gives you the responsibility to raise the issues of the people, in the same way it is your responsibility to protect every single vote given by the people in the election. Tomorrow, on the day of counting, you have to be alert and protect every vote as a true democracy watchdog,'' Priyanka Gandhi said.

Counting of votes polled in the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections will take place on Thursday, the outcome of which will decide whether the BJP returns to power for the second consecutive term.

Almost all the exit polls have predicted that the BJP will return to power. They have forecast an increase in Samajwadi Party's tally but not enough to form the government. The exit polls have predicted a poor showing by the Congress in the election.

