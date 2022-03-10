UK's Johnson commits to further tighten sanctions on Russia
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 03:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 03:53 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy he is committed to further tightening sanctions to impose maximum economic cost on Russia, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said Johnson discussed the situation in Ukraine on a call with Zelenskiy on Wednesday evening. Zelenskiy tweeted that the two leaders had also discussed "further support for Ukraine in fighting the aggressor, including defense assistance". He did not give details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
