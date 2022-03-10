Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

North Korea's Kim says spy satellites to monitor actions by U.S. and its allies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country will launch a number of reconnaissance satellites in coming years to provide real-time information on military actions by the United States and its allies, state media reported on Thursday. While inspecting North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration, Kim said "a lot" of military reconnaissance satellites would be put into sun-synchronous polar orbit in the period of a five-year plan first announced last year, state news agency KCNA reported.

Iran nuclear talks stumble over unresolved Russian demands

Parties trying to revive the Iran nuclear deal scrambled on Wednesday to resolve last-minute Russian demands that threaten to scupper negotiations, diplomats said, with the United States appearing unwilling to engage with Russia on the matter. Western powers on Tuesday warned Russia against wrecking an almost completed deal on bringing the United States and Iran back into compliance with the 2015 accord. Iran's top negotiator returned to Vienna on Wednesday from consultations in Tehran.

U.S. tells China to give UN access to Xinjiang to probe Uyghur treatment

The United States called on China on Wednesday to ensure that a planned visit by U.N. human rights chief Michele Bachelet includes "unhindered and unsupervised access" to all areas of the Xinjiang region to investigate alleged abuses of Uyghurs. Bachelet announced on Tuesday that she had reached an agreement with China for a long-sought visit, foreseen in May, including a stop in Xinjiang. It would be the first visit to China by a U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights since 2005.

U.S. condemns 'barbaric' attack on innocents at Ukraine children's hospital

The United States on Wednesday condemned as "barbaric" the bombing of a children's hospital in Ukraine, where officials said a Russian air strike buried patients in rubble despite a ceasefire deal for people to flee the besieged city of Mariupol.

The attack, which authorities said injured women in labour and left children in the wreckage, is the latest grim incident of the 14-day invasion, the biggest assault on a European state since 1945.

Tectonic shift in S.Korea politics as conservative outsider elected president

Conservative South Korean opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol rode to victory in the country's tight presidential election on a wave of discontent over economic policy, scandals, and gender wars, reshaping the political future of Asia's fourth-largest economy. His victory in Wednesday's bitterly fought election means a remarkable turnaround for the main conservative bloc, now known as the People Power Party, which had been struggling to regroup since the 2017 snap election was held after the impeachment and ouster of then President Park Geun-hye.

Explainer-Fighter jets to Ukraine a step too far for NATO wary of war with Russia

Washington rejected Warsaw's proposal to transfer Polish MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine through a U.S. military base in Germany as the West seeks for ways to help Kyiv fight Russian invasion but fears being sucked into a war with nuclear-armed Moscow. Here are NATO allies' considerations on providing fighter jets to Ukraine, which was attacked from the air, sea and land on Feb. 24.

Russia acknowledges conscripts were part of Ukraine operation, some are POWs

Russia's defence ministry acknowledged on Wednesday that some conscripts were taking part in the conflict with Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin denied this on various occasions, saying only professional soldiers and officers had been sent in.

The ministry said that some of them, serving in supply units, had been taken prisoner by the Ukrainian army since the fighting began on Feb. 24.

Russia's "Z" campaign drums up support for 'operation' in Ukraine

It's popped up on bus stops, road signs and even a pram in Russia: a "Z" sign to whip up support for what Moscow describes as its "special military operation" in Ukraine. The campaign takes as its motifs the distinctive "Z" and "V" markings that Russia displayed in white on the flanks and noses of tanks and armoured vehicles that invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Explainer-Massive risks keep talk of Ukraine no-fly zone firmly grounded

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted repeated calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for an international no-fly zone to protect his country, but these have been roundly rejected by the United States and its NATO allies, who say it could provoke all-out war in Europe. Proponents, from street protesters in Europe to a group of foreign policy grandees in the United States https://www.politico.com/f/?id=0000017f-6668-ddc5-a17f-f66d48630000, say a no-fly zone is essential to save lives in Ukraine, but even some of U.S. President Joe Biden's staunchest opponents in Congress have been adamantly opposed, with Republican Senator Marco Rubio warning it could bring about "World War III." https://twitter.com/thisweekabc/status/1500479105527173120?s=21

Russia may be using unguided 'dumb' bombs in Ukraine war -U.S. official

The United States has seen indications that Russia's military in its assault on Ukraine is using so-called dumb bombs that are unguided and greatly increase the risk of missing targets, a senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday. "We do have indications that the Russians are in fact dropping some dumb munitions," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that the United States was observing "increasing damage to civilian infrastructure and civilian casualties."

