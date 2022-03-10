Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Purdue Pharma judge overrules DOJ to approve $6 billion opioid settlement

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy on Wednesday approved a $6 billion opioid settlement funded by its Sackler family owners, overruling objections from the Department of Justice and 20 states that opposed the deal. Under the settlement, the Sacklers would pay between $5.5 billion and $6 billion to a trust that will be used to pay the claims of states, victims of addiction, hospitals and others who have argued that the Purdue painkiller OxyContin played a central role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Democrats drop COVID-19 funds from U.S. House bill to aid Ukraine, fund gov't

Bipartisan opposition in the Democratic-led U.S. Congress on Wednesday led top lawmakers to strike a plan for $15.6 billion in COVID-19 relief sought by the White House from a $1.5 trillion bill to fund the federal government and aid Ukraine. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a letter to her fellow Democrats, noted that Republicans resisted the money and "many" House Democrats opposed the way in which the funding was being handled. As a result, Pelosi said, the entire $15.6 billion was being removed from the "omnibus" spending bill to fund government activities through Sept. 30.

Strict abortion limits advance in Idaho, Kentucky

Anti-abortion measures moving through Idaho and Kentucky's legislatures would severely restrict or essentially end access to abortion in those states, abortion rights advocates said on Wednesday. In Idaho, a bill that would ban abortion after six weeks - before many women know they are pregnant - and allow relatives of the fetus to sue providers who perform abortions after that gestation period passed the Senate last week and will likely pass the House in coming days.

U.S. leaning toward ending COVID-era expulsions of migrants at Mexico border - sources

President Joe Biden's administration is leaning toward ending a COVID-era order that has blocked more than a million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the matter, a major policy shift that would restore the U.S. asylum system but could provoke backlash from Republicans. A third official said the policy was being actively debated and a decision could come within weeks, though the outcome was not yet clear. All three requested anonymity to provide details on internal conversations.

Texas regulators seek punishment for pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell

Texas legal regulators have asked a judge to discipline attorney Sidney Powell for filing lawsuits they say were frivolous in support of former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. The disciplinary action is a major development in what has become a nationwide effort to punish pro-Trump lawyers who tried to overturn the November 2020 presidential election result, but is not a final finding of wrongdoing.

Colorado Republican county clerk indicted for voting security breach

A Colorado grand jury has indicted a Republican county clerk and her deputy on multiple felony counts related to an election security breach in her office after voting equipment passwords were posted on a right-wing blog, authorities said on Wednesday. Tina Peters, 66, who is the top election official in Mesa County in her role as clerk and recorder, faces a total of 10 criminal charges, including conspiracy, criminal impersonation and identity theft, court documents show.

Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend, source says

A plane carrying former U.S. President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday evening after experiencing engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Wednesday. The plane, a Dassault Falcon 900, had gone about 75 miles from a New Orleans airport before turning back to the city, the person said. Other passengers included Secret Service agents, support staff and some of Trump's advisers.

U.S. judge dismisses claims that congressman incited Capitol riots

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed civil claims against Republican Representative Mo Brooks alleging he helped incite supporters of former President Donald Trump's to attack the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, saying Brooks' speech to the crowd was constitutionally protected free speech. The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta represents a setback for U.S. House of Representatives Democrats, including Eric Swalwell, who last year filed the lawsuit against Trump and his allies alleging they encouraged the crowd to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress met to formally certify Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory over Trump.

Trial begins for four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

Lawyers for four men standing trial on charges they planned to break into Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's vacation home and kidnap her at gunpoint said their clients only engaged in idle talk and never conspired to abduct the governor over her COVID-19 mandates. "There was no agreement. There was no conspiracy to kidnap the governor of Michigan or any other governor," attorney Christopher Gibbons, representing Adam Fox, said in his opening statement.

Disney CEO says he is disappointed with Florida bill limiting LGBTQ discussion

Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek voiced disappointment on Wednesday with a Florida bill limiting LGBTQ discussion in schools, saying he called Governor Ron DeSantis to express concern about the legislation becoming law. Disney has been under pressure to take a public stand against the legislation that critics say will harm the lesbian, gay, transgender and queer community. The company employs more than 65,000 people at the sprawling Walt Disney World resort in Orlando.

