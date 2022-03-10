Left Menu

Japan PM congratulates Yoon, says ties with S.Korea need to improve

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-03-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 06:28 IST
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday welcomed the election of Yoon Suk-yeol as South Korea's next president and said he hoped to work closely with him to rebuild healthier ties with its neighbour.

"I offer my heartfelt congratulations on his election," Kishida told reporters.

"Especially now as the international community faces major change, healthy Japan-South Korea relations are ... indispensable," he said, adding that current "fraught" ties needed to improve.

