Counting begins for Punjab Assembly polls

The counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab commenced in the state on Thursday. Congress Chief Minister candidate and incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited Shri Katalgarh Chamkaur Sahib Gurudwara in Ropar to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Hopeful of forming government in Punjab, as predicted by various exit polls, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann also visited Gursagar Mastuana Sahib Gurdwara in Sangrur. Mann's residence in Dhuri was seen decorated with flowers and Jalebis are being prepared at his residence in Sangrur.

While Bhagwant Mann is contesting from the Dhuri, Channi is contesting from two seats - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

Congress went into the polls having battled factionalism and anti-incumbency. The party changed its chief minister in September last year even as new Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hinted about his own chief ministerial ambitions. The Congress finally declared Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab, as its chief ministerial candidate days before the polling on February 20. The Shiromani Akali Dal, which had broken off its alliance with BJP over three farm laws that were eventually repealed, tied up with Bahujan Samaj Party for the assembly elections.

It is the first time that BJP fought over 65 seats in Punjab. It tied up with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa. BJP leaders have talked of putting up a strong performance in the polls. Punjab recorded an average voter turnout of 65.50 per cent on February 20 compared to over 77 per cent in 2017.

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the majority mark is 59. Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys. (ANI)

