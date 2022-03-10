AAP leading in 5 seats in Punjab in early trends

Left Menu

The AAP was leading in five seats in Punjab, while the BJP, BSP and the SAD were ahead in one seat each, according to early trends.Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.According to data available on the Election Commission website at 9.05 am, the Aam Aadmi Party AAP was leading in five seats.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 09:11 IST
The AAP was leading in five seats in Punjab, while the BJP, BSP and the SAD were ahead in one seat each, according to early trends.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

According to data available on the Election Commission website at 9.05 am, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in five seats. The SAD, BJP and the BSP were ahead in one seat each. An Independent was leading in one seat.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sarabjot Singh from the Mukerian assembly seat was leading by 201 votes, according to early trends.

Singh was leading against his nearest rival and BJP candidate Jangi Lal Mahajan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

