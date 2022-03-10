Early trend: Akali Dal, Independent candidate leading on one seat each in Punjab

Early trends from the counting of votes for Punjab Assembly polls showed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and an Independent candidate leading in Mukerian and Sultanpur Lodhi constituencies respectively, the latest data by the Election Commission stated. The SAD's Sarbjot Singh is leading with a margin of 201 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party's nominee Jangi Lal Mahajan in the Mukerian Assembly seat.

In Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly seat, Independent candidate Rana Inder Pratap Singh is leading with a margin of 1770 votes from the SAD candidate Harminder Singh. Counting for 117 Assembly seats in Punjab began at 8 am across the state on Thursday.

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the majority mark is 59. Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys. (ANI)

