AAP leading in 39 seats in Punjab in early trends

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 09:30 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 09:30 IST
The AAP was racing ahead of its rivals in Punjab leading in 39 seats, according to early trends.

According to data available on the Election Commission website for 51 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in 39. The SAD and the Congress were ahead in five seats each, while the BJP and the BSP were leading in one seat each.

An Independent was leading in one seat.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

Ferozepur Rural, Kharar, Lehra, Dharamkot and Attari were among the seats where the AAP was leading.

The SAD was leading in Bholath and Tarn Taran, among others.

