Left Menu

Goa polls: BJP ahead in 5 seats, Cong leading in 1 seat

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-03-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 09:32 IST
Goa polls: BJP ahead in 5 seats, Cong leading in 1 seat
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP was ahead in five seats, while the Congress was leading in one seat, as per initial counting trends available on Thursday for eight seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The independents were ahead in two seats, according to the website of the Election Commission of India.

The counting of votes began at 8 am for the Assembly elections held on February 14.

The ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power in the coastal state, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate to avoid the fiasco of 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022