Goa polls: BJP ahead in 5 seats, Cong leading in 1 seat
The ruling BJP was ahead in five seats, while the Congress was leading in one seat, as per initial counting trends available on Thursday for eight seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly.
The independents were ahead in two seats, according to the website of the Election Commission of India.
The counting of votes began at 8 am for the Assembly elections held on February 14.
The ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power in the coastal state, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate to avoid the fiasco of 2017.
