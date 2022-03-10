SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal trailing from Lambi
Five-term Punjab chief minister and SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal was trailing from his home turf Lambi seat by 1,416 votes, according to initial poll trends.
AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian was leading from the seat. Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway.PTI CHS SUN VSD DV DV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
