Early trends show BJP ahead in UP

The BJP was leading in 110 seats as against 95 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh.

Among those leading included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.

Counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all counting centres.

In the initial rounds, postal ballots were counted.

According to early trends available from 215 constituencies, the BJP was leading in 110 and the SP in 95 seats.

The BSP and the Congress were leading in five and four seats, respectively. Jansatta Dal candidate Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya was ahead in Kunda seat.

All the exit polls have predicted a BJP win in the state.

According to the official figure of EC available for 82 seats, the BJP is leading in 48, while the SP is leading in 24, Apna Dal in four and the RLD and the Congress were ahead in two each.

