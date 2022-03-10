Amarinder Singh trailing in Patiala Urban seat
Two-time Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is trailing in his pocket borough Patiala Urban seat by 3,575 votes on Thursday, according to initial poll trends.
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading from the Patiala Urban seat.
Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway.
