Amarinder Singh trailing in Patiala Urban seat

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 09:39 IST
Amarinder Singh (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is trailing in his pocket borough Patiala Urban seat by 3,575 votes on Thursday, according to initial poll trends.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading from the Patiala Urban seat.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway.

