Akhilesh Yadav leading in Karhal
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 09:51 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is leading from Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh, according to initial poll trends. Yadav has secured 7,298 votes so far while his nearest rival Union Minister SP Singh Baghel has got 504 votes, according to the Election Commission.
Karhal seat is considered as a stronghold of the SP.
