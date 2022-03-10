Left Menu

CM Channi trailing from Chamkaur Sahib, Bhadaur seats

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 09:52 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur assembly seats, according to initial trends.

AAP candidate Charanjit Singh is leading from Chamkaur Sahib, while AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke is leading from Bhadaur seat.

Channi of the Congress is seeking re-election from his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib. He was also nominated from a second seat, Bhadaur in Barnala district.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

Early trends show the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is racing ahead of its rivals in Punjab.

