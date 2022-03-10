Goa: BJP leading on 8 seats; Congress, AAP on one each

Bharatiya Janata Party, according to early trends, was leading at atleast eight constituencies in the 40-seat Goa assembly as counting of votes began on Thursday. Aam Aadmi Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are leading at one seat each.

Further, the Election Commission website, at 9:30 am, showed that BJP leader Vishwajit Rane is leading at Valpoi assembly seat, Deviya Rane at Poriem, followed by independent candidates Laxmikant Parsekar in Mandrem and Utpal Parrikar in Panaji. Former Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who contested the recently held assembly election from Mandrem seat as an independent candidate, has said he is equidistant from both Congress and BJP, amid predictions of having a hung assembly in the state.

"I was never with the Congress and BJP has cheated me so I am equidistant from both the parties and if I win and need to take a call will think about the interest of Goa," Parsekar told reporters. The ex-CM and BJP stalwart Laxmikant Parsekar, who rebelled to contest as an independent candidate from Mandrem, is also said to be leading, revealed the data by the Election Commission.

Further, postal ballots showed a lead for BJP's Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, the incumbent Panaji MLA who is pitted against rebel candidate Utpal Parrikar. Earlier today, South Goa District Collector Ruchika Katyal said, "The strong rooms have just been opened in the presence of candidates and observers. Postal ballots will be taken to the counting halls through a dedicated corridor of security personnel. Counting for South Goa will be done at Damodar College."

Amid predictions of a hung Assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on the popular verdict to assess their chances of forming government in the state.Sawant expressed confidence that the BJP will be forming the next government in the state. Congress, which is also hopeful of forming the government, has asked its candidates to stay at a resort to prevent any attempt at "poaching". The party's leaders in Goa are learnt to be in touch with state leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) "to prevent the BJP from returning to power" in the state.

The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress. The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)