Early trends: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav takes massive lead in Karhal Assembly seat in UP polls

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading from the Karhal Assembly seat in the Azamgarh district followed by Bharatiya Janata Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on second and third place respectively, according to the early trends of the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-03-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 10:23 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading from the Karhal Assembly seat in the Azamgarh district followed by Bharatiya Janata Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on second and third place respectively, according to the early trends of the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday. The latest Election Commission of India data stated that Akhilesh Yadav has received more than 90 per cent of the total votes in the Karhal constituency, whereas the BJP's SP Singh Baghel has bagged only six per cent of votes followed by the BSP's Kuladip Narayan with over one per cent votes.

Meanwhile, Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is in the fray on Samajwadi Party ticket, is trailing from the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency, as per ECI. However, the BJP crossed the century mark, maintaining leads over 116 seats at 10.03 am in the 403 seats Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party is trailing at second place with leads over 55 seats in the state so far, according to the Election Commission of India. The counting of votes began at 8 am and will continue till the final results.

Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for BJP in Uttar Pradesh with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

