Early trends: BJP crosses halfway mark in UP

In early trends, Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the halfway mark, leading on 216 seats in the 403 Uttar Pradesh Assembly at 10.34 am, as per the Election Commission of India. According to official data, Samajwadi Party is leading on 90 seats followed by Apan Dal (Soneyal) with nine seats.

If the early leads sustain, the BJP may be on the way to retain power in the state, a feat that will be the first in over three decades for an incumbent government to be voted back to power. The BJP candidate and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh is leading from the Noida constituency and party's Kapil Dev Agarwal is leading from n Muzaffarnagar seat.

The counting of votes began at 8 am and will continue till the final results. Exit polls on Monday predicted a clear victory for BJP in Uttar Pradesh with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys. (ANI)

