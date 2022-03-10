Maurya leading from Sirathu

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is leading from Sirathu seat by over 800 votes on Thursday, according to poll trends.

After the initial round of counting, Maurya secured 3,392 votes while his nearest rival SP's Pallavi Patel got 2,432 votes, according to the EC.

