Early Trend: BJP crosses majority mark in Uttarakhand Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the majority mark in Uttrakhand in early trends with 39 seats by 10

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-03-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 11:08 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the majority mark in Uttrakhand in early trends with 39 seats by 10:30 am as counting of votes began for the 70-member state assembly on Thursday. As per ECI, Congress followed with 17 seats while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents with two seats each.

The counting of votes for the recently held elections began at 8 am on Thursday and the final result is expected later in the day. The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government.

Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly. Polling in Uttarakhand took place on February 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

