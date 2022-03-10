UP polls: SP says early trends 'not authentic', appeals to workers to stay put till counting ends

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said initial trends in Uttar Pradesh were ''not authentic'' and asked its workers to stay put at local assembly election offices till the counting of votes ends.

The Akhilsh Yadav-led SP claimed the initial trends, which showed the BJP leading in majority of the 403 seats in the state, were only to "create a perception" that the saffron party was winning.

''These trends are not authentic, a perception is being made that BJP is winning, so that the morale of the workers can be broken and results manipulated dishonestly after 3 PM. It is an appeal to the workers to stay put at the spot till the last results!" the Samajwadi Party's media cell tweeted in Hindi.

Counting of votes for the UP assembly elections was underway on Thursday.

