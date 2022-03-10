Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 11:18 IST
UP polls: SP says early trends 'not authentic', appeals to workers to stay put till counting ends
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said initial trends in Uttar Pradesh were ''not authentic'' and asked its workers to stay put at local assembly election offices till the counting of votes ends.

The Akhilsh Yadav-led SP claimed the initial trends, which showed the BJP leading in majority of the 403 seats in the state, were only to "create a perception" that the saffron party was winning.

''These trends are not authentic, a perception is being made that BJP is winning, so that the morale of the workers can be broken and results manipulated dishonestly after 3 PM. It is an appeal to the workers to stay put at the spot till the last results!" the Samajwadi Party's media cell tweeted in Hindi.

Counting of votes for the UP assembly elections was underway on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

