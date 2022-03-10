UP polls: Swami Prasad Maurya trails from Fazil Nagar seat

Former minister in the Yogi Adityanath government Swami Prasad Maurya, who switched over to the Samajwadi party, is trailing from Fazil Nagar seat against his BJP rival Surendra Kumar Kushwaha by over 4,000 votes.

After the initial round of counting, Maurya secured 6,736 votes while Kushwaha got 11,914 votes, according to the Election Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)