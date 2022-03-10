UP polls: Swami Prasad Maurya trails from Fazil Nagar seat
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 11:24 IST
Former minister in the Yogi Adityanath government Swami Prasad Maurya, who switched over to the Samajwadi party, is trailing from Fazil Nagar seat against his BJP rival Surendra Kumar Kushwaha by over 4,000 votes.
After the initial round of counting, Maurya secured 6,736 votes while Kushwaha got 11,914 votes, according to the Election Commission.
