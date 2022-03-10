Assembly poll results: Voters ne rakhee Mann, Punjab hua AAP ka

Celebrations kicked off at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministeral's candidate Bhagwant Mann with early trends from the Assembly polls counting shows AAP crossing halfway mark in Punjab, according to the Election Commission website. AAP workers were seen dancing at the Dhuri residence of Mann with brooms in their hands. The broom is the election symbol of the AAP.

As per the Election Commission of India, AAP is leading on 89 seats at 10:45 AM in the 117 seat Punjab assembly. Followed by Congress (13), Shiromani Akali Dal (7) and BJP (5).

AAP workers in Delhi too started celebrations at the party headquarters. A supporter had brought along his child in costume dress that was a mix of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the party's CM face in Punjab Bhagwant Mann. AAP leader Raghav Chadha said that the results were an indication that people of the state had accepted the duo of Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann. "In future, Arvind Kejriwal will be the principal challenger of BJP and AAP will be Congress' national and natural replacement."

"We're 'aam aadmi' but when 'Aam Aadmi' rises the mightiest of thrones shake. Today's an important day in India's history, not only because AAP is winning one more state but because it has become a national force," he added. Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai extended greetings to the "people of Punjab for expressing confidence in AAP."

"We can witness positive trends in Punjab, and we hope the results will also be positive. I thank the people of Punjab for voting for change," said Rai. As AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

Congress went into the polls having battled factionalism and anti-incumbency. The party changed its chief minister in September last year even as new Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hinted about his own chief ministerial ambitions. The Congress finally declared Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab, as its chief ministerial candidate days before the polling on February 20. The Shiromani Akali Dal, which had broken off its alliance with BJP over three farm laws that were eventually repealed, tied up with Bahujan Samaj Party for the assembly elections.

It is the first time that BJP fought over 65 seats in Punjab. It tied up with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa. BJP leaders have talked of putting up a strong performance in the polls. Punjab recorded an average voter turnout of 65.50 per cent on February 20 compared to over 77 per cent in 2017. (ANI)

