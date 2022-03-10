Left Menu

BJP leading in 247 seats in UP, appears set to form govt once again

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 11:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The ruling BJP seems to be on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, with poll trends on Thursday showing the party leading in 247 seats as against 103 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party.

The state has 403 assembly seats and 202 seats are needed to form a majority government. Trends are available for 391 seats so far.

Prominent candidates who have secured a lead include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu.

The BSP and the Congress were leading in five and four seats respectively. The Apna Dal (Sonelal) was leading in 11 seats and the RLD in seven, according to the latest trends.

Two candidates of the Jansatta Dal, including Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya in Kunda seat, were leading.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona was leading in Rampur Khas constituency by over 500 votes.

BJP candidate and minister Shrikant Sharma was leading from Mathura constituency.

The BJP candidate is leading in the temple town of Ayodhya over his nearest SP rival.

According to the website of Election Commission, Ved Prakash Gupta of the BJP is leading over his SP rival Tej Narayan alias Pawan Pandey by 656 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

