Akhilesh Yadav leading in Karhal
Yadav secured 29,708 votes so far while his nearest rival Union Minister SP Singh Baghel got 10,763 votes, according to the Election Commission.Karhal seat is considered as a stronghold of the SP. Yadav has so far got 69.57 per cent votes while Baghel got 25.21 per cent votes.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav maintained his lead from Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to latest poll trends. Yadav secured 29,708 votes so far while his nearest rival Union Minister SP Singh Baghel got 10,763 votes, according to the Election Commission.
Karhal seat is considered as a stronghold of the SP. Yadav has so far got 69.57 per cent votes while Baghel got 25.21 per cent votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Samajwadi Party
- Yadav
- Baghel
- Election Commission
- Akhilesh Yadav
- Singh Baghel
- Karhal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ind vs SL: Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of T20I series
Cricket-India batter Yadav, seamer Chahar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20s
HC asks Sharad Yadav to respond to Centre’s plea on vacation of govt bungalow
Yadav claims fifer as MP bundle out Meghalaya for 61
Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha