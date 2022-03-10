BJP's Pankaj Singh leading in Noida
PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's Pankaj Singh is leading from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh by nearly 60,000 votes, according to poll trends.
Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was leading over his nearest rival Samajwadi Party's Sunil Chaudhary by 59,387 votes at 12.15 PM, the Election Commission website showed.
Singh, who is the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit vice president, had polled over 64 per cent of the votes in Noida in 2017 to register his maiden assembly win. The final results are yet to be announced.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- Noida
- Uttar
- Pankaj Singh
- Samajwadi Party's
- Gautam Buddh Nagar
- Defence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat claims video shows ballot tampering
Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat claims video shows ballot tampering
Ramagya School, Noida Wins the Hearts of Parents as the Best School for their Kids
Forest official flags illegal camping in Uttarakhand's Shivpuri
Uttarakhand's former head of forest force challenges transfer in court