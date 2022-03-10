BJP's Pankaj Singh leading in Noida

BJP's Pankaj Singh is leading from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh by nearly 60,000 votes, according to poll trends.

Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was leading over his nearest rival Samajwadi Party's Sunil Chaudhary by 59,387 votes at 12.15 PM, the Election Commission website showed.

Singh, who is the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit vice president, had polled over 64 per cent of the votes in Noida in 2017 to register his maiden assembly win. The final results are yet to be announced.

