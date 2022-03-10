People voted for welfare works done by PM Modi, CM Dhami, says Pralhad Joshi on Uttarakhand result trends

The Union Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that the party's performance in the state polls was on the expected lines, saying that the people endorsed works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the welfare of the people. Talking to ANI, Joshi said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Dhami, we gave welfare policies to the people of Uttarakhand and have got expected results."

"The result was on expected lines. I want to thank the people and the BJP workers for this result," he added. The BJP comfortably crossed the majority mark in the early trends and now leads on 43 seats in Uttarakhand Assembly elections, as per the Election Commission Data at 12 PM.

The counting of votes for the recently held elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly commenced at 8 am on Thursday. The counting started at 8 am and all the results would be declared later in the day.

The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government. Some exit polls have also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.

Polling in Uttarakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes has begun today. (ANI)

