Left Menu

Humbly accept mandate of people of Punjab: Sidhu

With the AAP all set to sweep the Punjab polls, state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people of the state.He also congratulated the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.The voice of the people is the voice of God .

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:44 IST
Humbly accept mandate of people of Punjab: Sidhu
Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the AAP all set to sweep the Punjab polls, state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people of the state.

He also congratulated the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.

''The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!'' he said in a tweet.

According to latest trends, the AAP was leading in 90 of the 117 assembly seats.

The trends indicated that the ruling Congress has been decimated in Punjab while the SAD, which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP, has failed to make much impact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022