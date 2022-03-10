Left Menu

RLD leading in nine seats in UP

Rashtriya Lok Dal candidates were leading in nine of the 33 seats where it was fighting the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, according to poll trends.RLD candidates were leading in Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Baraut, Chhaprauli, Budhana, Khatauli, Rampur Maniharan, among others, according to the Election Commission.RLDs Ashraf Ali Khana was leading over BJPs Suresh Kumar Rana, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government, with a margin of 4,853 votes at 12.45 PM, the trend on the EC website showed.Jayant Chaudharys RLD had entered into an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for the UP assembly polls.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:02 IST
Jayant Chaudhary's RLD had entered into an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for the UP assembly polls. Counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh elections was underway. Final results were yet to be declared. PTI KIS DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

