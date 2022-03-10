Left Menu

Bihar government fully dependent on God's Mercy: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Bihar government and said that the government of Bihar is completely dependent on God's mercy.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Bihar government and said that the government of Bihar is completely dependent on God's mercy. "The Bihar government is dependent on God's mercy. There is no hearing and action. It is the worst state in terms of farmers' income. We have presented reports of agencies that prove it is the poorest state. It is the worst in every index as per the report of Neeti Ayog."

He further questioned the claims of the government of Bihar that it has achieved the target of providing employment by 99.81% under MNREGA but Bihar remains the major source of unemployment. "The government of Bihar has given the data that out of nearly 62 lakhs applications under MNREGA, nearly 61 lakhs have been provided employment but the maximum number of youngsters and families from Bihar relocate for employment." (ANI)

