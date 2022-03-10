Left Menu

As Congress trails in Assembly polls, party workers stage protest blaming EVMs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:26 IST
As Congress trails in Assembly polls, party workers stage protest blaming EVMs
  • Country:
  • India

After the Congress' poor performance in all five states where Assembly elections were held, party workers staged a protest outside the party’s headquarters, alleging that democracy was being “murdered” through EVMs.

Delhi Congress leader Jagdish Sharma and some local workers raised slogans against the BJP holding placards that read: “EVM se ho rahi hai loktantra ki hatya” (Democracy is being murdered through electronic voting machines).

The Congress is set to lose Punjab to entrant Aam Aadmi Party and is trailing in all the other four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- where the BJP is set to form its governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022