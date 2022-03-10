Amusing South Korean TV election graphics catch eyes during tight vote
From a simulated claw game machine to a re-enactment of the recent winter Olympics, one of South Korea's largest broadcasters used 3D animation to add a dash of fun in its delivery of the presidential election coverage on Wednesday.
- Country:
- Korea Rep
From a simulated claw game machine to a re-enactment of the recent winter Olympics, one of South Korea's largest broadcasters used 3D animation to add a dash of fun in its delivery of the presidential election coverage on Wednesday. Broadcaster SBS showed major presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Suk-yeol competing in winter Olympic events, portraying the animated candidate with more votes as leading the race.
Other times, it showed Lee slipping from his seat at amusement park rides, corresponding with his losing ground in vote counts. Conservative South Korean opposition candidate Yoon rode to victory in a tight presidential election on a wave of discontent over economic policy, scandals and gender wars, reshaping the political future of Asia's fourth-largest economy.
His victory in Wednesday's bitterly fought election marks a remarkable turnaround for the main conservative bloc, now known as the People Power Party, which has regrouped since a 2017 snap election after the impeachment and ouster of then President Park Geun-hye.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- Lee Jae-myung
- Park Geun-hye
- Asia
- Yoon
- Olympics
- South Korean
- winter Olympic
ALSO READ
Asian Paints and Mirchi Innovate the Radio Rangeela Campaign targeting the New Age Painter Community
Olympics say goodbye to Asia after a star-crossed run
MEA inaugurates projects reflecting India's Buddhist linkages with ASEAN, East Asia
Asia most targeted region for cyberattacks in 2021; India among most-attacked countries: IBM report
A much improved player four years on, Manika Batra eyeing more history at 2022 CWG, Asiad