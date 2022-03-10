BJP's Dhirendra Singh leading in Jewar

Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:45 IST
BJP's Dhirendra Singh was leading from Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradeh on Thursday by a margin of over 20,000 votes, according to poll trends.

Singh was leading over his nearest rival RLD's Avtar Singh Bhadana by 20,204 votes at 1 PM, the Election Commission website showed.

Singh, who had polled 49 per cent of the votes in 2017 to emerge victorious, is considered close to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a key person behind the upcoming airport in the constituency.

Bhadana, who was an MLA from Meerapur, had quit the BJP ahead of the polls and joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal, which fielded him from Jewar.

In the run up to the assembly elections, Jewar had witnessed a caste-based conflict over the legacy of Samrat Mihir Bhoj.

